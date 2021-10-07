After the Lightning port, Europe will tackle Apple Pay on the iPhone

Apple Pay annoys the French and European authorities. According to them, this can create risks of abuse of a dominant position and weaken banks. The European Commission is preparing to indict Apple for its NFC technology.

After the Lightning port, Europe wants to tackle the iPhone’s NFC. According to Reuters, Apple will face a new EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology.





Open your mobile payment system

Today, if you have an iPhone, you must go through Apple Pay to be able to pay by NFC. On Android, Google Pay can be replaced by another payment system, such as Paylib for example. The problem is, Apple Pay requires direct partnerships with banks to be supported. Obviously, banks have no choice… they have finally almost all adopted Apple Pay in France because their customers are very demanding of this service.

The investigation, led by Margrethe Vestager, has been ongoing since June of last year, and it ended up focusing on this NFC chip technology that is only accessible through Apple Pay. According to sources familiar with the matter, the European Commission is preparing a list of objections that will be sent to Apple in 2022.

Apple’s practice is considered anti-competitive, it could result in a fine of up to 10% of last year’s revenue. If we take financial data for fiscal year 2020, that would mean a hypothetical fine of $ 27.4 billion (around € 23.6 million).

Earlier this year, the French Competition Authority released a report on the state of the payments industry to study the arrival of large BigTech platforms: “Platform-type players have considerable advantages to assert: they control ecosystems supported by large communities of users, have access to large sets of data and have the technical capacity to put them into practice. to profit “. The noose is tightening around Apple.