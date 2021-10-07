air conditioning, speedometer, fuel and more

Apple CarPlay could establish itself as an alternative to Android Automotive. In any case, this is what Bloomberg media affirms.

Although Apple has been working for years to develop its activities in the automotive market, few projects have seen the light of day. There is no such thing as an Apple car and there is no collaboration with car manufacturers. Manufacturers are developing their home OS, like Tesla OS or Mercedes MBUX 2, and they also have the option of using Android Automotive, which is becoming more and more democratic. Recently, Renault used it on its 100% electric Mégane E-Tech. Faced with these solutions, Apple would seek to enrich the CarPlay experience.

Create an alternative to Android Automotive

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on technology capable of integrating vehicle controls into CarPlay. This is a function similar to that offered by Android Automotive, Google’s automotive system. This new feature helps prevent drivers from switching between the manufacturer’s system and CarPlay every time they want to access a car setting.

It would therefore be possible to control the air conditioning, the position of the seats, the radio, or even the audio settings of the car’s speakers. All of this from Apple’s own operating system. Integration with CarPlay, moreover, would display information, such as indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity. Obviously, it would also be possible to display the speedometer, tachometer, fuel or range.

The project, a priori named Ironheart internally, would be in the early stages of development. According to Bloomberg, Apple would obviously be obliged to work with car manufacturers who will be able to create new dedicated applications.





Currently, CarPlay allows access to smartphone information from the car screen. For this, it is necessary to synchronize an iPhone via cable or wireless, since it is the iPhone that makes the applications compatible and transfers information, such as notifications or the music library. This new CarPlay would not technically be an alternative to the Android Automotive OS or to the Tesla OS, however it will allow an additional option to be offered to manufacturers with a similar experience.

The OS would still be that of the iPhone, however it could retrieve information from the car directly and control the car. From a user perspective, this could provide a much richer and more convenient experience. We imagine being able to ask Siri to change the temperature or activate the driving aids.