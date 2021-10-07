Alain Roche leaves the Girondins de Bordeaux

Announced on the start in recent weeks, Alain Roche officially leaves the Girondins de Bordeaux. Information confirmed by the Bordeaux club via a press release. “Alain Roche and the Club have reached an agreement to end the mission of the former central defender. (…) The opportunity for us to thank him warmly for his work and his daily investment “, can we read in particular.

Arrived at the club in August 2020 as sports director, the former defender of FCGB, OM and PSG leaves the Girondins on a taste of unfinished business. Certainly bringing some calm to Haillan alongside Jean-Louis Gasset, however, he did not really have time to put in place his restructuring plan for the club, a direct consequence of the sale of the club this summer. His only real blow will remain the arrival of Hatem Ben Arfa but he will not have succeeded in reviving a dying team, too little supported by his shareholder at the time (King Street) in a very complicated economic context. Based in the Gironde, his future could take shape in the media, a world he has frequented regularly lately.



