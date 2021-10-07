Alaphilippe without legs with his jersey of world champion, Roglic the strongest

We could already imagine him triumphant, with his brand new, brand new world champion’s jersey, at the top of the final ascent that led to the Basilica of Superga in Turin. But Julian Alaphilippe did not have the legs on Wednesday for the Italian semi-classic. He did not take part in the final battle, quickly getting up after an attempted attack at the bottom of the Final Ascent.

The Frenchman finished 25th at more than three minutes. But for him, as for all the favorites registered on Wednesday in the venerable Milan-Turin, the main goal of the week is the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday.

“I’m in good shape, I’m enjoying it”

Of the six favorites remaining in contention for victory in the final 4.9 km climb at 9.1% average, Roglic and Yates came away fairly quickly. The Briton, already 2nd in 2017 and 3rd in 2019, tried his luck by launching his sprint 300m from the line, but the Slovenian was too strong and joined him without panicking to win with twelve seconds left. ‘advance.





Portugal’s Joao Almeida resisted Tadej Pogacar to offer third place to the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, which largely animated the 189 km race with several of its riders at the forefront.

“I’m in good shape, I’m enjoying it, even if the goal is the Tour of Lombardy,” Roglic commented on RAI. Favorite for Saturday? Yes, but I have been favorites in the past without winning anything. We will do our best, but we will try to win. “