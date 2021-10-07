Algeria: Belmadi very annoyed by Delort!

Last week, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi unveiled his list of players summoned for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. With a notable absence: that of Andy Delort (29 years old, 11 selections and 2 goals), yet performing with OGC Nice. Many rumors have emerged about the Nice striker, and the boss of the Fennecs, very annoyed, shed light on the subject during an explosive press conference.

“A month ago, I received information from football players who told me that at the time of his transfer to Nice, Andy would have signed a clause saying that he would not go to CAN ( from January 9 to February 6, 2022, editor’s note). It shook me, but I said to myself ‘I only believe what I see’, at least for this kind of thing, so ‘wait and see’. ) Four or five days ago, he sent me a message, in agreement with his club, in which he said ‘favor his club to succeed in this challenge and become a holder because of the competition with Dolberg and Gouiri’ and ‘ have to put the national team in parentheses, but only for a year “. And obviously not to participate in the CAN. What I had been told a month earlier was therefore confirmed to me by the player himself” , revealed the Algerian technician at a press conference.





“De facto, he is no longer selectable. Maybe in a year, with someone other than me? Things are obvious to me. During this heated discussion where I told him that it is not how we do. That he is dealing with a nation, a country that has opened its arms to you etc …, I blamed him, I blamed his club. then called. They are completely quiet about the fact that they would like their African players not to make the CAN. They tell their players. It is their right. As long as it is oral, it is their It may not be ethical, it may be a lack of consideration of the different countries, national teams and Africa, but they have the right to say what they want. is not obliged to accept it, “Belmadi recalled.

by Gilles Campos on 10/07/2021 at 2:35 p.m.




