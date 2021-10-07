Algeria: Belmadi’s explosive truths on the Delort case! – Soccer

Absent from the last list of Algeria for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Andy Delort told his coach Djamel Belmadi to want put the national team in brackets to focus on OGC Nice. Enough to enrage the former OM player.

Andy Delort has chosen to favor Nice over Algeria.

Andy Delort and the Algerian team, end of the story? It looks like it after the explosive press conference of the selector Djamel Belmadi this Thursday.

The case dates back to the beginning of October, when the list of players summoned for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup was revealed, with one notable absence: that of the former Montpellier resident, who has been performing well with OGC Nice since. his transfer this t. A situation that has since fueled many rumors.

CAN in January, a problem for clubs

This Thursday, Belmadi therefore decided to shed light on the subject. Asked at the start of the press conference, the former Olympique de Marseille player promised to talk about it by AZ in conclusion, and did not lie.A month ago, I received information from football players who told me that at the time of his transfer to Nice, Andy would have signed a clause saying that he would not participate in the CAN (from January 9 to February 6, 2022, editor’s note). it jerked me off, but I said to myself ‘I only believe what I see’, at least for this kind of thing, so ‘wait and see’, he first revealed.

This was indeed one of the many rumors surrounding Delort’s absence, but Nice denied, recalling that such a clause was prohibited. It is indeed, but that does not prevent some clubs from putting pressure on their African internationals to avoid losing them for a month at the beginning of next year. , but prefers to concentrate on his first season with the Aiglons at the request of his leaders.

D. Belmadi – I blamed him and his club





Four or five days ago, he sent me a message, in agreement with his club, in which he said ‘privilege his club to succeed in this challenge and become a holder due to competition with Dolberg and Gouiri’ and ‘must put the national team on hold, but only for a year. ‘And obviously not to participate in the CAN. What I had been told a month earlier was therefore confirmed to me by the player himself.De facto, it is no longer selectable. Maybe in a year, with someone other than me? Things are obvious to me, added the selector, decidedly up against Delort.

During this heated discussion where I told him that it’s not like we do. That he’s dealing with a nation, a country that has opened its arms to you, etc … I blamed him, I blamed his club. His sports director then called me. They are completely quiet about the fact that they would like their African players not to make the CAN. They tell their players. It is their right. As long as it is oral, it is their right. It may not be ethical, it may be a lack of consideration of national selections and Africa, but they have the right to say what they want. Afterwards, we don’t have to accept it, concluded the boss of the Fennecs, also in opposition to the Gym. a priori, Delort will therefore no longer play for the Fennecs as long as Belmadi is in charge. And even then …

