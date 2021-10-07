Alix (Koh-Lanta, La Légende) announces bad news

The spirit of adventure and competition binds each of the adventurers of Koh-Lanta. And since August 31, fans of the game presented by Denis Brogniart have found their favorite candidates in Koh-Lanta, La Légende, on TF1. Among them Alix Noblat, discovered in Koh-Lanta, Les 4 Terres, who intends to take his revenge and win the coveted 100,000 euros promised to the winner. While the season is in full swing on the first channel, Mathieu’s sweetheart has embarked on a whole new challenge: the Marathon des sables, in Morocco. This is a famous running race that takes place in the Sahara. Participants are self-sufficient in food for the duration of the marathon, which takes place over six stages and 250 kilometers.





A new challenge for Loïc and Alexandra’s comrade, who decided to take it up with her darling Mathieu but also with Dorian, also discovered in Koh-Lanta, Les 4 Terres. After successfully completing the first two stages, Alix encountered a lot of difficulties on the third, as explained on Instagram. A virus is circulating in the camp of the participants, and she was the victim. “I vomit without being able to any more, I become dehydrated and spend a difficult night under the wing of Mathieu who tries to lower my temperature and my Sixtine which remotivates me more than ever”, she detailed. Reassembled, Alix embarked on the fourth stage, except that she was not doing well at all. “Stage 4, I go on an empty stomach, my whitlow on my feet and I (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Richard Berry back: actor makes big Instagram announcement

Really nice Nagui in Remember the lyrics? Maestro Caroline indulges

Brittany Murphy’s death: new documentary sheds light on husband Simon Monjack’s troubled personality

“It’s shame”: this little mania that Michaël Youn would like to hide

Zoe Adjani: her sad confidences on the death of her father