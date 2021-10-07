All the news and announcements from Free that you shouldn’t miss

During the Free convention, the operator lifted the veil on several new products that will arrive and certain commercial strategies. We take stock.

On September 18, the Freenautes convention took place, an event bringing together all the communities revolving around Xavier Niel’s operator. This was an opportunity for us to get answers to many of your questions, and some may have escaped your notice. Univers Freebox offers you a summary of what was announced (and sometimes even implemented since) during this event.

What will happen soon

First announcement and not least: voice over LTE for all Free Mobile subscribers is coming soon ! The operator has even taken the lead by launching a large-scale beta-test this week, in which all subscribers can participate except those who have subscribed to a package at € 2 and a Pro offer. As a reminder, this technology allows the user to gain in quality, speed and comfort of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check e-mails via 4G while calling.

In the continuity, the operator of Xavier Niel also announced floor on VoWiFi for its mobile subscribers.After some reluctance in 2017, the operator now believes that this technology works as well as it can be useful to the French. But before getting up to speed and meeting a need for a lot of subscribers, “Several specific settings on emergency numbers are necessary and some concerns have to be resolved” , Xavier Niel told us at the Free convention. However, no deadline has been announced.

Still in the mobile sector, the operator also intends to upgrade its package to € 2 by enriching it. While no announcement has been made regarding the form this change will take, we know, however, that the price will not change. An enrichment of the data is undoubtedly to be expected …

Free also goes increase the 4G + speed of certain subscribers by 25%, by deploying 4G 2100 MHz. Since the operator now has 15 MHz in this frequency, it has already started the deployment and activation of certain antennas. The operator currently has 289 antennas activated on October 1, 2021 and 6176 authorized. Free then indicated that “Thanks to this frequency, your 4G + speeds can increase by up to 25% if your mobile is capable of aggregating the four bands 700MHz, 1800 MHz, 2600 MHz and 2100 MHz”.





New products already arrived

Two announcements were made during the Free convention and have already taken place. Indeed, Freebox Delta subscribers with the Player Free Devialet were finally able to discover on Tuesday the Disney + service on their TV. If the interface is completely identical to that of the other boxes and even to that on the browser, the operator still hits hard by offering 6 months of subscription included, before switching to 8.99 € / month, without commitment. Enough to give subscribers time to get an idea of ​​the service.

And on the same day, an update came to bring a long-awaited novelty to the high-end player: the Start-Over allowing you to restart playback of the program being broadcast has also been implemented on the Freebox Delta. A tooltip at the bottom of the screen will tell you if the function is available for the program. Just press the left arrow to restart the program from the beginning.

Free’s ads

In addition to announcing these new features, the Freenautes convention was also an opportunity for Free to explain certain points and answer our questions. On its future, Free already has ideas and affirms it: it will propose a physical player in its next Freebox offers. If the operator has launched its own OQee application on mobile, Android TV, Apple TV and on certain televisions, it ensures that physical players still have their place. The reasons are multiple, the operator notably cited the attachment of subscribers to the player, but also less important constraints when developing his own device.

Still on the subject of players, Free also explained why it does not offer Apple TV 4K as the main player for Freebox Revolution and mini 4K subscribers. The reason is quite simple: the stock is too low for the trader to afford it. It will therefore be necessary to go through the multi-TV to get the latest Apple decoder.

Xavier Niel also announced the gradual extinction of Femtocell. Too few uses and a technology that has become obsolete have pushed Free to make it disappear, but Xavier Niel affirms it: several avenues are being considered to meet the needs and expectations of subscribers.

We were also able to learn a little more about the future of the Freebox application, bringing together all the useful features to manage each aspect of your box. The latter will be dereferenced from the stores during the final launch of the Freebox Home application, scheduled for the coming weeks. However, it will remain accessible, but relegated to the background behind Freebox Connect, Files, Home and Oqee.

The operator also returned to the idea of ​​offering a long-term intermediate package within its mobile offers. This is out of the question for Free, which wants to keep the transparency of its offer and its two historic packages.