Alonso says Verstappen has ‘the right approach’ to the pressure

From his 40 years and his 18 seasons in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso is one of the most experienced drivers on the field and has known almost everything, from struggles for obscure positions at the bottom of the rankings to battles for the world title. . Of the world title, it is obviously out of the question for him in 2021, the fight for this line of achievements having quickly been monopolized by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

If the qualities and the pedigree of the Briton, seven-time World Champion, are well known in such a context, he who lived from his first season the cruel disillusion of a defeat on the wire, the Dutchman is for his part confronted for the first time under the pressure of playing a championship. And, while the experience of someone who made his F1 debut at 17 is now important, the way Verstappen handles this new weight on his shoulders is being lauded by Alonso.

“Yeah, he seems to handle the pressure better than others, and I … Everyone’s different, but it seems like for him it’s not a big deal, you know, every weekend, and it’s taking race after race, so I think this is the right approach for the remaining races. “, explained the Alpine rider at a press conference this Thursday at Istanbul Park, venue for the 16th round of the season.

When a parallel is presented to him between the current age of Verstappen, namely 24 years old for a few days, and his when he was about to win his first world title, in 2005, Alonso adds other dimensions to this comparison : “I was 24 and I was fighting for my first World Championship against a seven-time World Champion, it was Michael [Schumacher]. And today it’s Lewis. We had the stands all blue in Barcelona. And today we have everything in orange in Zandvoort. So I think there are a lot of similarities this year. Let’s wait and see how it ends. “





Comparison between Alonso and Verstappen on their 24th birthday

Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen 4 Seasons 7 Minardi (2001)

Renault (2003-05) Stables Toro Rosso (2015-16)

Red Bull (2016-2021) 62 Grand Prix departures 134 7 (11.3%) Poles 11 (8.2%) 7 (11.3%) Victories 17 (12.7%) 17 (27.4%) Podiums 53 (39.5%) 4th (2004) Best final position in the field. 3rd (2019, 2020)

Asked himself about an attitude that seems broadly relaxed despite the close fight with Hamilton, Verstappen said: “I always do my best and I know the team too, and if we finish first at the end of the year, it will obviously be an incredible accomplishment, and that’s what we work for, no? But even if we finished second, I think it would still be a great season. In the end, it’s really not going to change my life. I love what I do and I think it’s very important. me there is not much to worry about. “

“I know my team is doing the best they can. And they expect that of me, and I always try to do the best. We are fully invested in trying to be successful together. But you can’t force it. We just have to work well together, and then we’ll see at the end of the season what it is. Will it be first or second? We don’t know. “

