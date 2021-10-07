Amazon is already lowering the price of Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro and that’s understandable

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro are Xiaomi’s new wireless earbuds that promise great things like active noise reduction, multi-point Bluetooth compatibility and wireless charging. On paper, it is true and it is even more attractive with an introductory price of 69 euros, but the reality and quite different. So, can a reduction of 10 euros be a game-changer? It depends.

In early September 2021, Xiaomi officially launched in France these new wireless headphones: the Redmi Buds 3 Pro. We tested them and we must admit that we cannot say that they did not particularly convince us with the rating of 5/10. Indeed, they are not expensive, but practical to use thanks to the multipoint Bluetooth and offer a good autonomy coupled with wireless charging. However, the active noise reduction which is too much emphasized by the Chinese brand is far too anecdotal. The sound is passable, but not exceptional either. However, if these few negatives don’t put you off, you’ll be happy to know that these true wireless become even more affordable thanks to a reduction of 10 euros.

What to remember about the Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Cheap wireless headphones

They are multipoint Bluetooth compatible

The box is convenient to recharge with an induction base

Instead of the usual 69 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro are now available on sale for only 59 euros on Amazon.

Comfortable and practical headphones

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro are wireless headphones that are very comfortable to wear on a daily basis. Xiaomi abandons the AirPods look with the stem here in favor of a capsule design reminiscent of the famous Redmi AirDots, to be completely in-ear. Like it or it doesn’t, but at least it doesn’t protrude too much from the ears when you are looked at from the front. There are responsive and unfortunately limited touch controls, as they only offer the ability to play / pause, skip to the next track or toggle between active noise reduction and transparent mode. We also appreciate the IPX4 certification to guarantee protection against splashes and sweat – very practical for athletes.

The new wireless headphones from Xiaomi then enjoy a decent battery life of 6 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the case. The latter can fully charge your headphones in just 40 minutes and it can charge itself with a USB-C cable (included) or a Qi charging base (not included). This is a very practical feature for those who already use an induction base with their smartphone, but what is even more practical with the Redmi Buds 3 Pro is multipoint Bluetooth. This simply allows several devices to be connected at the same time, thus offering the possibility of listening to music on PC and answering a call on smartphone without disconnection.





And the sound in all of this?

Here we are facing the biggest problem with the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro: the sound experience. The latter is not inherently bad and wireless headphones offer passable sound that will give pride of place to bass without necessarily offering excellent bass. The mids meanwhile are rather present, with a fairly dry rendering that will lack depth, but the highs are there to catch up a bit. What is especially wrong is the active noise reduction. This feature is simply unnecessary, because the automatic mode never manages to adapt precisely to your environment. Worse still, nothing is configurable, because no application. Xiaomi had promised exclusive features with the brand’s smartphones equipped with MIUI 12.5, but nothing for the moment, only a pop-up to automatically connect headphones in Bluetooth, like AirPods.

5 / 10

Want better wireless headphones?

