American singer Tina Turner sells musical rights to BMG

Tina Turner has just sold her musical rights to BMG, the German group announced on October 6, without revealing the amount of the transaction. The legendary American singer, aged 81, is the latest in a long list of artists to give up her catalog in recent months after Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Shakira or the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

BMG specifies that the sale includes “his part of interpreter for his recordings, his part of author for the musical edition“, just like her neighboring rights as well as her name and her image. But Warner Music will remain the singer’s record company.



Interpreter of The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It Where Private Dancer, Tina Turner has sold 100 million records during her career, between her ten studio albums, two live, two soundtracks and five compilations.

Although Tina Turner no longer performs in concert, her music continues to benefit from top-notch exposure: In addition to having published a noted autobiography in 2019, the singer was the subject of a successful musical. on Broadway, and a documentary on HBO this year.





The acquisition of the rights to the most popular catalogs of modern music, once the preserve of a few major record companies, has become in recent years, and particularly in the last year and a half, the new El Dorado for investors attracted by the streaming revolution, a new source of income. The market has recently been invested by groups such as Concord, Hipgnosis or Primary Wave, acquisition vehicles supported by powerful investors.

BMG Rights Management was created in 2008 to allow the German group Bertelsmann, its parent company, to invest again in music rights, after the sale of BMG Music Publishing and its huge catalog to Universal in 2007. In March 2021, BMG announced a partnership with an investment company, KKR, to acquire music rights.

BMG, which represents or already owns the rights to leading artists such as David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bruno Mars, John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Blondie, Black Sabbath or Kylie Minogue, intends to announce other acquisitions “in the coming weeks “.