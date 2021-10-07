Amnesty International is concerned about the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund

He also calls on the Premier League to tighten its criteria for the acquisition of a club. “Instead of allowing people involved in serious human rights violations to enter English football just because their pockets are full, the Premier League should think about changing its criteria for selecting owners and directors. ” Before the official takeover on Monday, this Saudi consortium had already tried in the summer of 2020. At the time, Amnesty International had already challenged the Premier League. “Since the first time this agreement was brought up, we have said that it represented a clear attempt by the Saudi authorities to obscure their appalling human rights record with the glamor of high-level football.”, launched Sacha Deshmukh.