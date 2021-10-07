An agreement reached in the American Congress to avoid ending up in default of payment

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with reporters on Capitol Hill October 7, 2021, in Washington. DREW ANGERER / AFP

There were only a few days left until October 18th. An agreement has been reached in the United States Congress to avoid a potentially catastrophic default by the United States, announced Thursday (October 7th) the Democratic leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer.

“I have good news, we have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling” until December, he said from the hemicycle of the Upper House, specifying that he wanted to pass it ” from today “.





Increase the country’s debt capacity

This agreement to raise the debt of the United States, found after days of negotiations with the Republicans, would allow the world’s largest economy to avoid being in default by October 18, when the US Treasury estimated that the country would run out of cash.

In short: this amounts to increasing the country’s debt capacity. This maximum amount of US debt, managed by Congress, was set at just over $ 28 trillion.

The United States, which like almost all major economies has lived on credit for decades in terms of public spending, has already noted this famous ” ceiling “.

But the Republicans had started during the Obama presidency to use this routine legislative maneuver as an instrument of political pressure.

