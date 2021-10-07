an American serial killer unmasked fifty years later?

The Zodiac affair hit the headlines on the West Coast of the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The man is said to be the author of at least five murders and had marked memories with his messages encrypted. A group of experts claims, Wednesday, to have unmasked it

His favorite scenario would have been the attack of young couples stopped in their cars in remote places. In two cases, the Zodiac killer would have approached and fired from outside the car. Another time, he would have tied up the young lovers, discussed at length, before stabbing them. The surviving boy could have told it all.

Wednesday, a group of forty experts, former investigators of the police force, journalists and military intelligence officers, affirmed to have solved this “cold case”. According to them, the author, who claimed to be at the origin of 37 homicides, was called Gary Francis Poste, a former veteran of the army, who died in 2018. The FBI, the American internal intelligence service, expresses doubts and considers that there is no tangible evidence to confirm this, thus refusing to grant access to the requests for DNA analyzes issued by the experts.

Encrypted messages

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the affair of this serial killer fascinated Americans, in particular because the Zodiac sent many letters, sometimes encrypted, to the press. One announced a bomb in a school bus but the code to be analyzed gave the place and date of the explosion, creating hysteria in Uncle Sam’s country. Geeks all over the world have tried to decipher them. A French polytechnician, brilliant jack-of-all-trades as described by “Liberation” in a portrait drawn up this summer, felt that he had unraveled the mystery at the end of last year.





Over the decades, 2,500 suspects will have been questioned, but in 2004, due to lack of new information, the San Francisco police closed the case. Since then, it has been regularly reopened due to denunciations, which were never conclusive. Books and films have been drawn from these various facts, such as David Fincher’s feature film released in 2007 and retracing the wanderings of this American-style Jack The Ripper. And many sleuths, amateurs or not, have tried to uncover the identity of the killer.

And that’s what the group of 40 experts is proud of. For them there is no doubt, the Zodiac is Gary Francis Poste. They start from another unsolved murder of an 18-year-old girl in 1966, Cheri Jo Bates, two years before the first crime attributed to the serial killer, and make connections with the cases to come. They want as proof a watch worn by the killer found at the scene of the crime stained with paint after Poste has repainted houses for four decades. They also point to the imprint of a military boot, as well as a whole series of testimonies from relatives.

A solid track? It is not uncommon for people to feel that they have unraveled the mystery of the serial killer. And although the FBI says it does not want to accede to the experts’ requests, the San Francisco police, joined by Fox News, say they cannot speak about suspects in an ongoing case. The cold case would not be so cold any more… To be continued.