an American woman wins twice $ 2 million on the same day

Incredible but true. 2 million dollars with one ticket, 2 million with another the same day: it is the incredible stroke of luck of an American.

4, 13, 19, 63 and 64. This combination, Susan Fitton, 64, will not soon forget. Thanks to these five numbers, she pocketed no less than $ 4 million in the Mega Millions draw. So far, nothing very new. But this story really touches the extraordinary since the American player had decided to play her two lotto grids with the same numbers. Unbelievable stroke of luck: she won for each ticket $ 2 million each time for an investment of a few euros, report WPTV and CNN.





In addition to changing her fate, the inhabitant of the city of Boca Raton in Florida allowed the gas station where she bought her two tickets to receive a bonus of 10,000 dollars.

Winning the jackpot twice in the same day, others have already achieved this feat before Susan Fitton. In April 2020, still in the United States, a Colorado resident had won the $ 1 million lottery jackpot twice in the same day, for a total of $ 2 million. What to live the sanitary restrictions a little more serenely.

