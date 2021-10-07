An excellent Samsung connected watch at -44%

On Boulanger, you can find the first Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for only 99 € instead of 179 €. The ideal partner for your sports or everyday activities, this promo is an opportunity to have fun with this essential extension of your smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active connected watch, at the top for sports

Samsung offers a connected watch of excellent quality with the Galaxy Watch Active. The model on sale here is fitted with a 40mm dial and available in pink or black. It offers a 1.1 “OLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with 4 GB of internal memory for 0.768 GB of RAM. It weighs only 25 grams, which is a trifle on the wrist. And its 230 mAh battery offers an autonomy of about 2 days.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at 99 € on Boulanger

Equipped with a heart rate monitor on the back of the screen, it is perfect for monitoring sports activities. It works in conjunction with the Galaxy Wear app and Samsung Health to record all of your activity data. There are no less than 39 training programs available on the watch to practice your sport while being accompanied.

It connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2. And if you use wireless headphones or earphones on your smartphone, the indications from the watch will reach your ears directly. Do not hesitate to take it everywhere because it is IP68 certified and is resistant to both dust and water. It is also waterproof up to 50 meters.





Completely personalize the Galaxy Watch Active

The Samsung smartwatch can be completely personalized. Its touch screen that displays the time can change as you wish. Just go to the watch store to choose the style that suits you best and download it. Some dials even offer to choose the information to display according to your interests. Weather, pedometer, battery level, sports training, BPM, GPS, etc.

In addition to that, the watch measures the quality of your sleep. This helps prevent certain problems, such as sleep apnea, among others. Of course, the connected watch displays notifications from your favorite apps. Everything is set in the smartphone, but you can read your SMS, tweets, Messenger messages and more.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a very good product, which is moreover offered at a very advantageous price, below the symbolic bar of 100 €.

