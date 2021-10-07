an LREM deputy files a defamation complaint against Le Monde

LREM deputy and business manager Sylvain Maillard, quoted in the Pandora papers for having been linked to a structure in Seychelles, filed a defamation complaint Thursday against the newspaper Le Monde, we learned from his lawyer. “Sylvain Maillard expects justice to restore its honor and the truth of the facts“, Declared in a press release sent to AFP Me Mathias Chichportich.

In its Wednesday edition, the daily Le Monde revealed that the elected representative of Paris had been the 25% partner of a Seychellois shell company for the online sale of spinning tops “Beyblade»Imported from Asia, fashionable in playgrounds a few years ago. Sylvain Maillard’s partner, the only one to have been found at the time, was ordered to pay more than 60,000 euros to Hasbro, the exclusive holder of the rights to “Beyblade“, For counterfeiting and commercial damage in 2014. In the press release, Me Chichportich assures that his client”totally ignored the existence” of the society “until contact is made with the journalists of Le Monde“.





Identity theft

“This state of affairs is attested by one of Mr. Sylvain Maillard’s partners who claims to have usurped his identity and concealed the existence of this company from him.He adds. In the complaint with the constitution of civil party, consulted by AFP, he assures that, “contacted by one of the two journalists“From the daily, Sylvain Maillard”has shown the greatest transparency to demonstrate its lack of involvement in a system of tax evasion, in any counterfeit trade“. “All of its income and assets have always been declared and taxed in France“, Further underlines Me Chichportich, affirming in his complaint that the writings of the World targeting Sylvain Maillard”do not proceed with a serious investigation“, And lack”sufficient evidence base“.

Bercy has launched checks on the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned in the Pandora papers, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. The Pandora Papers revelations, which are based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies, uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies. The opacity surrounding these companies located in countries or territories with very favorable taxation can be used to conceal financial assets and to evade the tax administration. According to Le Monde, 600 French people appear in the Pandora papers investigation.