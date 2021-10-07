Andy Delort, an absence that makes people talk

What follows after this advertisement

It is a list that is causing a lot of ink to flow in Algeria. On October 2, Djamel Belmadi unveiled the list of players summoned for the double confrontation against Niger on October 8 and 12. Two matches counting for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. To everyone’s surprise, Andy Delort was not on the list of 25 players called up by the national coach.

It did not take more to cause a gigantic outcry in the country, taken aback by the absence of the Nice striker yet operational on the physical level and efficient with the Aiglons. But in recent days, rumors have swelled in Algeria: a clause inserted in the striker’s contract would prevent him from going to the next African Cup of Nations.





Rumors multiply about the absence of Delort

Information denied by OGC Nice, which affirms that the use of this type of clause is simply prohibited. Another hypothesis mentioned by the media: differences of opinion between Delort and Belmadi formalized in broad daylight by a post Instagram from the former MHSC player. “If you want to build a ship, there is no point in assembling men, giving them orders and distributing tasks. Simply give them the desire to explore distant seas. “

A mysterious message that would have been intended for his coach … Faced with this controversy, Djamel Belmadi sees the noose tighten around him. Present at a press conference on Thursday, the Fennecs coach raised this hot topic. The latter seems rather very reassembled compared to the behavior of his player. Can Andy Delort’s future with the Fennecs be really threatened? To be continued …