Andy Delort responds to Djamel Belmadi

Present at a press conference before facing Niger on October 8 and 12 as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers (follow the match live with commentary), Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi spoke about the absence of Andy Delort in the list of selected players. A choice that particularly reacts to the country and that the coach did not appreciate, pointing to the attitude of the new Riviera striker and OGC Nice. Questioned by Belmadi declaring that his striker wanted to take a one-year break with the selection, the native of Sète was quick to react in an interview with The team.





If this choice should result in the absence of Delort for the CAN 2022, the former Montpellier wanted to clarify that this choice was carefully considered, explaining in particular the strong competition present at the Gym: “It is the fruit of a long reflection which I was able to share with Djamel during a discussion between men. I won’t go into details as this is a discussion I wanted to keep private. There are a lot of parameters that come into play: first of all, and this is very important, my role in selection. Besides that, I will be 30 years old in two days and I am at a pivotal moment in my career: I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances for my part.” Invited to respond to Belmadi’s exit at a press conference this Thursday, Delort also wanted to re-establish certain truths: “I have no comment to make on this. Simply that the supposed clause in my contract is a pure invention, just like the fact that someone other than me would dictate my own choices. I just hope that my choice will be understood, people know me, I am a whole person and I always give my all. I think this choice is important for me this season, but I am not retiring internationally. ” One thing is certain, relations between Belmadi and Delort have taken a turn for the worse in recent hours …