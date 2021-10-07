Andy Delort wants to take a break with Algeria, according to his coach Djamel Belmadi

Present at a press conference this Thursday, the Algerian coach explained that it was not a sporting choice but a decision of the player himself, who wants to focus on Nice. ” A little month ago, I received information from football players that Delort signed a document at the time of his signing in Nice stating that he would not go to CAN. It rocked me but I was like ‘wait and see’ “, He unrolled at first.
“He intends to favor his club and will put the selection on hold for a year”
Belmadi then addressed the heart of the problem, namely a ” message “Sent a few days ago by the 29-year-old striker who explains to him” that he intends to favor his club where he has to face competition from Dolberg and Gouiri. And that he will therefore have to put the selection on hold for a year. “
A heated discussion
Thus, the former Montpellier, who has been an Algerian international since 2019, would have drawn a line on a possible participation in CAN 2022, which will take place in January, even though the Fennecs are defending champions. Which angered Belmadi.
” I had a heated discussion with him where I blamed him and his club. I then spoke with his sports director who explained to me that he wanted his African internationals not to make the CAN. But it’s oral and it’s just words. We don’t have to accept it. It’s a lack of consideration towards Africa “.