Andy Delort would favor Nice instead of Algeria, Belmadi gets annoyed at press conference

This Friday, Algeria receives Niger before moving to this same opponent next Tuesday, on behalf of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. For these two meetings, Djamel Belmadi will have to do without Andy Delort (11 selections). At a press conference, the coach of the Fennecs returned to the facts. Annoyed and frustrated. “A little month ago, I received information from football players that at the time of his signing in Nice, he would have signed a document stating that he would not go to CAN. It rocked me but I said to myself wait and see“, first explained the Algerian technician.

“Four-five days ago, he sent me a message where he said he wanted to ‘favor his club in a competition with (Kasper) Dolberg and (Amine) Gouiri ‘and ‘pause the selection for a year’. I had a heated discussion with him where I blamed him and his club, he added. I spoke with his sports director who explained to me that he wanted his African internationals not to make the CAN. It’s oral. We don’t have to accept it. “

Qualif. world Cup It only lasted 48 hours but Mbappé thought about taking a break in Blue

YESTERDAY At 7:51 AM

At the end of the summer transfer window, Andy Delort committed to OGC Nice against a transfer of some eight million euros. Since the start of the Ligue 1 season, the former Caennais has already scored four goals (2 with Montpellier and 2 with Le Gym). Not called with the Fennecs during this international break, Andy Delort will therefore be able to focus on the trip to Troyes on October 17 and the Ligue 1 season.

After the words, it’s time for action: “A Mbappé to resume the thread of his story with the Blues”

Qualif. world Cup Haaland announces withdrawal from Turkey and Montenegro 04/10/2021 At 11:13