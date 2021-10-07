Anger in Spain after woman diagnosed with ‘homosexuality’ in hospital

During a consultation with a gynecologist at the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia, a young woman received a medical note indicating that her homosexuality was qualified as an illness.

A family and an LGBT collective have demanded an explanation and an apology after a Spanish lesbian woman was diagnosed as suffering from “homosexuality” during a consultation with a gynecologist for disorders, reports the Guardian.

The facts go back to this Monday. The young woman goes to a medical appointment at the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia, a city in south-eastern Spain. After examination, she receives a note indicating the following: “current illness: homosexuality”.

A complaint filed with the health authorities

The mother of the young woman, who spoke to Spanish online media elDiario.es, says that the gynecologist asked her daughter if he could include her sexual orientation in her medical report and that the latter – although surprised by request – had agreed.

“I found it funny at first, but it’s not,” said the patient.

The young woman and her mother brought the matter to the attention of the local LGBT collective Galctyco, which filed a formal complaint with the regional government of Murcia, the regional health ministry and the regional health service.





“The World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses in 1990, and yet, 31 years later, some health service professionals in Murcia regard sexual orientation as a disease,” said Galactyco in a press release.

The hospital recognizes a mistake and will apologize

The collective said it was seeking explanations and excuses, adding that regional authorities had ignored the patient’s legal rights. He also said the case was far from an isolated incident.

“Our association has received countless reports of degrading treatment because of sexual or gender orientation,” the statement said, “we find alarming, unacceptable and intolerable that there are today professionals who are responsible for our health, but ignore the realities of LGBTI people “.

A spokesperson for the regional health service told elDiaro.es that “all necessary measures will be taken to establish the facts correctly and proceed accordingly”. The latter, however, admitted that the first investigations carried out suggested that an error seemed to have been made “when the patient’s details were gathered”. Either way, the spokesperson added that the hospital would apologize to the patient.