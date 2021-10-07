Animal Crossing New Horizons: What news to expect from the next live?

In a few days, Nintendo will offer a live dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons. What novelties are to be expected?

On Friday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m., Nintendo will broadcast a 20-minute live broadcast on its networks devoted to the novelties to come in November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. An announcement made this week by the publisher, which follows the wave of major updates that occurred this summer. The program can be followed on Twitch Or on Youtube.

Coffee in the spotlight

Particularly awaited by the gaming community, the content to come had already been the subject of a short teasing in September during the last Nintendo Direct. In the grounds of the Thibou museum, we were able to catch a glimpse of the Robusto café sign, the Perchoir, a place of calm particularly appreciated from the Animal Crossing: Wild World section. Of course, you can sip a cup of coffee for 200 bells, listen to Kéké’s solos and possibly work to earn a handful of special rewards. In addition, Robusto’s birthday is set for October 15; a good opportunity to introduce it into the game.





At the same time, the live stream should give us some news about Amiibo cards. The teasing has already started on Twitter for a fifth series. Remember that each pack includes a special amiibo card as well as two classic amiibo cards. These offer you access to new content, additional items and new characters.

Side events, November 26 should celebrate Thanksgiving or the feast of sharing. This is the opportunity to meet again Turkey, the cook who will ask you to help him prepare small dishes. For now, the game is about to celebrate Halloween. So throughout the month, players can buy candy at the Nook Shop and pumpkin sprouts at the Racine booth. The Halloween party will take place on October 31 from 5 p.m. in the company of Jacqu’O.

On a more hypothetical level, many are finally hoping for some improvements in the quality of life; Among the expectations were mentioned in particular a bar indicating the durability of the tools or the possibility of making several objects at the same time. Finally, a slew of furniture could naturally land in the days to come.