Arkane Lyon loses its director, sixteen years after his arrival

In a post published on his LinkedIn account, Romuald Capron has announced the end of his services at the Lyon studio Arkane.

Last week was very special for me, being my last days at Arkane and Zenimax as studio director.

After more than 16 years of helping Arkane Studios Lyon grow and become the world-class AAA studio that it is today, it was a very difficult decision to make. But I felt the need to try something new and have a little more time for myself and my family.

I am very proud of what we have accomplished with this great team. The successful launch of Deatlhoop is just further proof that Arkane has a very bright future and a unique place in our industry.

I wanted to thank everyone at Arkane and Zenimax that I have worked with, with special thanks to Raphael Colantonio for trusting me 16 years ago, and Todd Vaughn for supporting Arkane from our early days with the family. Zenimax.

I leave the studio in very good hands, under the direction of Dinga Bakaba, Sébastien Mitton, Hugues Tardif and Morgan Barbe, who – I am sure – will continue to push for ambitious and innovative projects.





As for my future, my goal is to continue to help video game companies, and others, to make their creative vision a reality, because that’s what I love to do. Stay tuned …