at least twenty dead in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 others injured in a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Pakistan early Thursday morning, October 7, according to local authorities.

“Relief operations are underway”Balochistan Province Interior Minister Zia Ullah Langau told Agence France-Presse (AFP), adding that “More than 200 people [avaient] been injured ”. Several of the victims died in the collapse of buildings, he said. Among those killed were a woman and six children.

Read also In Australia, an earthquake rocks buildings and causes panic in Melbourne

“We will soon be sending helicopters to the area to continue to support relief operations and to evacuate the wounded”, announced a provincial government official in Balochistan, Suhail Anwar Hashmi. Another official, Naseer Nasar, head of the provincial disaster management authority in Balochistan, had earlier mentioned a death toll of fifteen to twenty, while specifying that it could increase.

The earthquake, magnitude 5.7 and a depth of 20 kilometers, occurred at 3 a.m. local time (6 a.m. KST) on Thursday, October 7, according to the USGS, the Institute. geological surveys of the United States.

A hospital plunged into darkness

The most affected area was the town of Harnai, in the mountains, a region difficult to access for relief due to the lack of paved roads, and where the electricity and telephone networks are also poorly developed.





The earthquake also caused a power outage in the region, and staff at the already poorly equipped Harnai public hospital are forced to work in the dark, an official told AFP. , Zahoor Tarin. “We operate without electricity, using torches and portable projectors”, he said.

Read also Haiti earthquake toll rises to at least 1,297 dead, and more than 5,700 injured

“Most of the injured arrived with broken limbs. Several dozen people were sent home after receiving first aid. About 40 others were seriously injured and transferred to Quetta [la capitale provinciale, distante d’une centaine de kilomètres de l’épicentre] by ambulance “, added this manager. The earthquake was also felt in this city.

Pakistan, located at the meeting point of the Indo-Australian and Eurasian tectonic plates, regularly records earthquakes. In October 2015, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed 400 people in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Ten years earlier, on October 8, 2005, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 73,000 dead and 3.5 million homeless, mainly in the Pakistani-controlled area of ​​Kashmir.