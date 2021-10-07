at the press point on Thursday, October 7, eight more deaths to be deplored

The pandemic has already killed 185 people in New Caledonia, including eight deaths since the previous point. There have been 204 new positive cases detected, or 8,860 since September 6. Here is what we can remember from the latest health check-up.

Like the one before, the daily update on the Covid crisis began with sad news, this Thursday, October 7: eight people have died from the virus since the last official report. In all, the pandemic has claimed 185 lives in Caledonia to date.

Christopher Gygès, member of the government, went on to report 204 more positive case detections, or 8,860 since September 6. The number of people considered cured reaches the number of 6,416. There are 59 patients in intensive care and 260 patients in the Covid units.

“Conviction”

Wednesday was, according to health authorities, marked by 4,673 vaccine injections. At this stage, 68.3% of the vaccineable population has had at least one dose (58.35% of all Caledonians) and 48.2% has a complete vaccination schedule (41.16% of the total population).





The elected representative then let it be known that the government, like the Congress advisers, are keen to “condemn very firmly” documents disseminated on social networks to call for a boycott of social partners, in particular Medef, and member brands: “These actions have no place in a democracy.”

