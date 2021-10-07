ATMs: what the merger between BNP, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale would change

MONEY – ATMs are less and less because they cost banks dearly. One of the solutions may be pooling. But what will this change concretely?

In France, there are around 48,000 ATMs. A constantly decreasing figure, which is not always to the liking of consumers who sometimes have to travel several kilometers to find a withdrawal point compatible with their account. So what would you say if banks pooled their ATMs?

This is precisely what BNP Paribas, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale are planning to do. If you are their client, you can therefore withdraw money, deposit checks or even consult your accounts at no charge. Today, paying services if the machine does not belong to your bank. The goal for banking companies is to reduce their operating costs. “A distributor costs around 35,000 euros to purchase, while maintenance costs between 10,000 to 15,000 euros per year for each distributor. When there are 15,000 – like for these three banks – that makes a rather steep bill”, confirms Maxime Chipoy, president of the site specializing in budgetary issues and personal finance MoneyVox.

Time saving

With this new system, the banks would be the winners. But maybe also some inhabitants far from big cities. Take the example of Dixmont in Yonne where the 1 p.m. news went: the hairdressing salon’s bank branch is 14 km away, but if tomorrow it pools its services with a closer bank, Cindy, the manager will save time. “It would indeed be good if it was a little better distributed and that we had an additional service to our home and that we no longer had to travel 27 km to simply go to withdraw money”, she explains.

If this gigantic pooling project sees the light of day, it will be rolled out gradually, between 2023 and 2026. A European neighbor has already taken the plunge. In Belgium, four banks created a structure last year to jointly operate ATMs.

