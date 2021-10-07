Babylon’s Fall: PlatinumGames (Bayonetta 3) listened to players, disappointed with the graphics of the game

During its last presentation, Babylon’s Fall somewhat frustrated players who were impatiently waiting for it. In question, its graphics which many consider to be… late.

If PlatinumGames is a studio renowned for its incredible mastery of action and gameplay, it is much less so for the technical aspect of its productions. The latest example is none other than the illustrious Bayonetta 3, yet awaited for ages, which has received strong criticism for its graphics despite its promising clashes.

A push from the developers

History repeated itself this summer for Babylon’s Fall, one of the next titles of the Japanese firm. This time, it’s not a Switch exclusive but a game planned for PC, PS5 and PS4. Suffice to say that the community expected something to live up to expectations … but the last presentation was still disappointing.





Nevertheless, as proof of goodwill, PlatinumGames just announced on Twitter that the graphics have been reworked. A very pleasant surprise which is even accompanied by a very small comparative video, showing a more pronounced finesse and more details on 3D models of environments.

Babylon’s Fall does not yet have a release date. It will be edited by Square-Enix.

To read also