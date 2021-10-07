Backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games: a new wave soon announced? | Xbox one

In 2015, Microsoft hit hard by announcing during its E3 conference the backward compatibility of Xbox 360 games on Xbox One. A few years later, games from the first Xbox joined the program. With the release of the Xbox Series X | S, backward compatibility has continued and it is notably possible to play the entire Xbox One catalog directly on the new consoles.

Since the arrival of the new generation, few games have been added to the program and many players are hoping that a new wave of titles will be announced.

Also Read: FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S: The Complete List of 98 Compatible Games

New backward compatible games on the way?

According to the generally knowledgeable @Shpeshal_Nick, that would soon be the case. He recently posted a message on Twitter in which he mentions the backward compatibility program. In response to one of his January tweets where he said new games would be coming “later this year”, it reads:





It looks like some games have been datamined, but there are times when Xbox OG and Xbox 360 games are tested for backward compatibility but not successful, so I won’t list any games for not setting expectations. Just to let you know that there has been some activity so I would probably expect something in November

According to him, we could therefore be entitled to new ones in November. It would not be surprising if Microsoft would choose this period since the 20 years of the Xbox will be conducive to a little nostalgia. So let’s hope that some of the most requested titles by the community are in the game with the added bonus of nice improvements like FPS Boost.