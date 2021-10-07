Baptiste found unconscious and Camille saves Jacob again – Plus belle la vie October 11, 2021 (episode 4386) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4386 of Monday, October 11, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Camille continues to lie to protect Jacob while she still helps the police to find Baptiste. Lola and Noé decide to give themselves a second chance.



Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4386 recap of 10/11/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

Find it full summary of Plus belle la vie of Monday, October 11, 2021 (season 18 episode 4386 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3): the recap of the previous episode PBLV 08/10/2021 is online.





The false Jacob is dead, Camille is acting and says that it is Jacob who was killed.

Nebout does not fully trust Camille because she has already run around the police. He has another more reliable witness. He summons the real Jacob (Julien the night watchman) to identify the body. The latter confirms that it is indeed Jacob the body of the morgue.

Revel tells Kevin he did a good job, now is not the time to crack. Kevin must continue to cook Camille.

Revel congratulates Nebout, he’s the 2nd serial killer he caught. Nebout recalls that the case is not completely over until Baptiste has been found.

Jules and Lola are ready to sleep together a second time, but Lola sees images of Noah again. Jules said to Lola “The two of us it’s like an eclipse, it’s beautiful but it doesn’t last”. Jules doesn’t hold it against Lola.

For the French homework assignment, Noé teams up with Iris while Lola meets up with Bilal. In the evening, Iris and Noé arrive at the apartment to study. They are ready to make love… but Noé sees images of Lola again, he prefers to stop everything.

Camille makes Kevin swear that he will never leave her. The latter is executed. Kevin makes Camille talk on a bunch of keys found on the fake Jacob.





Malet follows Sacha in the street while he is in the middle of locomotion with José. Malet wanted to run into them on a pedestrian crossing, but there were too many people. Later, Sacha and Luna walk down the street… and Malet rushes over them. Sacha manages to push Luna at the last minute… he heard the car coming (he thinks it was a 4/4 diesel).

More beautiful life in advance episode 4386 of October 11, 2021: Emma hates her sister







Emma arrives at the police station, she understands that Camille knew that Jacob had kidnapped Baptiste.

Emma declares to Baptiste “If Baptiste dies, I kill you”.

Lola asks Mirta for a ladder to go see Noah. At the same time, Noé confides in Franck about his complicated love situation. The lovers meet on the balcony.

Nebout and Kevin go to the house that Camille spoke about: they find Baptiste unconscious.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Tuesday, October 12, 2021 with episode 4387.

