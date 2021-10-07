Battlefield 2042 Beta: Doesn’t Reflect Current State of Game According to DICE | Xbox one

In this Battlefield 2042 beta period, EA has spoken out in the face of criticism that has fallen on the many bugs present. The American publisher is therefore justified by explaining that this version dates from a few months ago and in no way reflects the current state of Battlefield 2042. What to reassure the community?

A little over a month to rectify the situation

The beta of Battlefield 2042 has therefore been available since yesterday for EA Play members and players who have pre-ordered the game. Many concerns have been raised by the community, in particular graphical bugs, texture and performance problems in general.

One of EA’s main community managers said that the version of the game available in this beta is actually several months old. DICE chief manager Oskar Gabrielson confirmed these claims by explaining that the game has come a long way and that the current version is already much better optimized than what is available to players now. He notably tweeted:





“We’ve made amazing progress over the past couple of months, including visual improvements and stability improvements that haven’t quite been incorporated into the Open Beta build. We want you to know that during these We are making huge strides in the last few weeks leading up to launch and are super focused on delivering an amazing experience when Early Access begins on November 12th! “

These are announcements that can reassure the community about the current state of the beta and the final release still scheduled for November 19 on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.