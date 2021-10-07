Battlefield 2042, minimum config, recommended ... what configurations to play the DICE FPS beta?

The dystopian adventure of Battlefield 2042 will be unveiled on November 19. In the meantime, DICE unveils the minimum and recommended configurations to run the next game in the franchise on PC. We detail them below.

Battlefield 2042 intends to offer a high-quality visual rendering in its PC version. Scheduled for November 19, the next software from the famous franchise developed by DICE, reveals its minimum and recommended configurations to turn it ideally on your towers. The story of Battefield 2042 transports you to a dystopian future where Russia and the United States wage all-out war.

Despite the wealth of information provided through these configurations, we can note that they do not give us any information on the number of FPS to expect or even the maximum resolution possible with these hardware parameters. In addition, Battlefield 2042 does not come with ray-tracing. but still embeds DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex technologies.





Minimum requirements for Battlefield 2042 on PC

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit version)

: Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5 6600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5 6600K RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB VRAM : 4GB

: 4GB Graphic card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI or AMD Radeon RX 560

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI or AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX : 12

: 12 Required connection speed : 512 Kbps or more

: 512 Kbps or more Hard disk : 100 GB

Recommended system requirements for Battlefield 2042 on PC

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit version)

: Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 4790

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 4790 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphic card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX : 12

: 12 Required connection speed : 512 Kbps or more

: 512 Kbps or more Hard disk : 100 GB SSD

About Battlefield 2042

