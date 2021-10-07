Battlefield 2042: Will it be possible to get on the rocket… and go into space?

During its announcement, Battlefield 2042 will have everyone agree by revealing many possibilities, especially with regard to the (destructive) evolution of its maps. Among other things, the passage of the rocket marked more than one.

The Battlefield have made Levolution technology their spearhead: the latter allows large evolutions in real time of the map, sometimes with impressive destructive possibilities. Battlefield 2042 will certainly be no exception to the rule and will thus offer very nice things, like this huge tornado or… this rocket taking off for space.

Heading to space, for real?

This huge rocket will have intrigued more than one and is now offering some new details. Its launch will be automated and players will have two options: let it take off… or shoot it down by inflicting enough damage on it. It goes without saying that in all cases, the players in the area will have an interest in getting out as quickly as possible.

It was via IGN, who was able to ask the question to the level designer Kalle Nystrom from DICE, that we learn that yes, it will be possible… to get on the rocket! For a while, therefore, the bravest soldiers will be able to embark and gain altitude at full speed, but not indefinitely. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to go to space either. – it would surely have been a bit complex to achieve – and the developer has confirmed that it will be necessary to jump off the rocket “before it’s too late”.





As a reminder, Battlefield 2042 is currently in beta, finally allowing itself to be approached by the general public, in particular through its “Orbital” map, including the launch of the famous vehicle. Suffice to say that the Electronic Arts FPS may shake this end of the year, the publisher announcing it as the most ambitious FPS of the franchise. It will be released on November 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.