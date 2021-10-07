“Before my operation, I would go to the hospital for two or three hours every day”

From this Thursday, October 7, Julien Tanti will be absent from Marseillais vs the Rest of the World. He explains the reasons for his departure and takes us behind the scenes.
This Thursday, October 7 in season 6 of Marseillais vs the rest of the world on W9, Victoria Méhault made her arrival, Paga and Giuseppa continue to get closer, Julien Bert and Océane El Himer got into a relationship during the shooting and finally Julien Tanti left to have an operation. From Dubai, Tiago and Angelina’s dad tells us what really happened.
“I had to have an emergency operation”
Télé-Loisirs: What happened to you?
Julien Tanti: I injured myself before the shoot. I had a hernia. To prepare for this physical adventure, I had gone to two and three hours of sport per day. I’m not a professional athlete and I couldn’t do this without a problem happening. I had x-rays, I saw doctors who told me that it was not embarrassing and that I should not strain too much. My operation was scheduled for September. I explained everything to the production who wanted me to be sparing in my efforts. Over the days, the Rest of the world was only winning. On the day of the ordeal in the forest, I sent everything to make them go bankrupt and catch up. I lifted everyone up, we won but I had to have an emergency operation.
“I was as stressed as possible”
What was your condition before the operation?
This operation worried me enormously because I had never done general anesthesia. I was in pain, I was as stressed as possible. Every day, I would go to the hospital for two or three hours. From the moment I knew I was going to have the operation, I could no longer manage the filming. I couldn’t sort things out anymore. I was really not on my plate.
“I’m coming back very fit”
How did the operation go?
Very good ! But the recovery was more painful than expected. I had to be away for five days, I left for twelve days. I couldn’t walk anymore.
When and how are you coming back?
My absence from the screen will last a good month. I come back very fit. The operation is far behind me. I am fully focused on the issues.