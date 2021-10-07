More

    Belgium: a new record for Mbappé with the Blues!

    This is a new record for Kylian Mbappé, who has stacked them since the start of his career. This Thursday evening, the striker of the France team, holder with the Blues in attack against Belgium, honors his 50th selection in the French jersey and he thus became the youngest player to reach this milestone with the French selection , dethroning a certain … Karim Benzema, also holder with the Blues! The 22-year-old Parisian striker reached 50 capes at 22 years and 291 days, while Benzema had achieved that at 24 years and 240 days. Suffice to say that Mbappé is well ahead of his compatriot!


    A new record for Mbappé

    Kylian Mbappé has just beaten a record this Thursday evening with the France team. The young striker of the France team became the youngest player of the Blues to reach the 50 capes in the Blue jersey this Thursday evening.

