    Belgium leads against France at the break

    France finds Belgium on Thursday in the last four of the League of Nations, three years after its victory over its neighbor in the semi-final of the World Cup.

    The France team faces Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations, Thursday October 7 at 8:45 p.m. at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The goal for the Blues of Didier Deschamps: to win a ticket for the final against Spain, falling from Italy on Wednesday (2-1) in Milan.

    Kylian Mbappé’s teammates will have to get rid of a revengeful team, three years after the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. “I expect strong opposition“Belgian coach Roberto Martinez said before the start of the 75th meeting between the two nations.



