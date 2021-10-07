Belmadi dézingue Delort, who favors Nice over Fennecs

Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi publicly lit Andy Delort on Thursday, after the Nice striker told him he wanted to favor his club over the national team and CAN 2022.

Hopefully Andy Delort took advantage of his 11th selection with Algeria in early September, because there shouldn’t be any more anytime soon. And probably more as long as Djamel Belmadi will be coach of the Fennecs.

Present at a press conference on Thursday, the technician explained why he did not summon the Nice striker for this international gathering in October. And he did it with cold anger.

A “heated” exchange

“A little month ago, I received information according to which at the time of his signature in Nice, Andy would have signed a document stating that he would not go to CAN (early 2022, editor’s note), first Belmadi launched. It shook me a little bit, but I was like ‘wait and see‘(‘ let’s wait ‘), I only believe what I see. “





Except that the rumor was founded, and that Delort – Algerian international since the summer of 2019 – announced to his coach that he wanted to take a break in selection. “Four or five days ago, he sent me a message (…) telling me that he wanted to ‘favor his club’ because he wants to become a holder, says with vexation the former player of PSG and the OM. He believes that he will have to fight with Dolberg and Gouiri. And that for that he must put the national team ‘on hold’, but only for a year. So no CAN … “

Reassembled, the coach of the Fennecs has expressed his dissatisfaction to the player, as well as to the management of OGC Nice. “I told him that this kind of thing is not said by messages. Following that we had a discussion, it was very heated, describes Belmadi. I will not go into the details, but it is to remove everything. doubts about my righteousness. After this heated discussion, I blamed him and his club, and I spoke with his sports director who called me. I confirmed my statements to Andy and on the ethics of the club. They would clearly like their African players not to go and play the CAN. As long as it is oral, it is their right, but it may not be ethical … It’s a lack of consideration towards Africa. But they have the right to say it. Afterwards, we don’t have to accept it … “