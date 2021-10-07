Benjamin Castaldi recounts his love at first sight with Flavie Flament, Cyril Hanouna blunder and reveals that she was then in a relationship with Emmanuel Chain (VIDEO)

For four years, from 2002 to 2006, Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament lived a beautiful love story, crowned by a wedding in great pomp and the birth of their son Enzo in 2004. A very cathodic romance since the two animators had love at first sight for each other on a television set, during a program for the association The Little Princes where they sang together. The problem: at the time, they are each a couple. But their feelings will be the strongest and they will quickly leave their respective spouse to live their passion.

Cyril Hanouna says too much about the love at first sight of Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament

This Wednesday, October 6, in Do not touch My TV, Benjamin Castaldi remembered with nostalgia this moment that changed his life. Except that he did not plan to reveal so many. “We had crossed paths before, we had rehearsed, but the moment when it matched in the eyes, it was on the set” he started. Faced with the curiosity of Cyril Hanouna, he was then obliged to specify that if Flavie Flament was no longer with her first husband at the time, she was not single either. : “She was with someone, with a host.” And Baba retorts, putting his feet in the dish: “Ah, she was with Emmanuel Chain!” A big blunder because the information was not necessarily known, not all of them anyway. “Well done, thank you!” his columnist replies. But Flavie Flament is not the only one to be in a relationship at the time of this love at first sight. The former presenter of Secret Story is, for his part, married and father of two children.





“We don’t have to remember that either”

Still immersed in his memories, Benjamin Castaldi then reveals: “What I never said was that the first witness to this love at first sight was Valérie Benaïm. We worked together on TF1, on the show Celebrities, I landed in his dressing room and I said to him: ‘I’m in a black shit, just had a crush on me and I’m going to throw it all away. I’m going to change my life! ‘” The latter will then say a little too much about the birth of this love story. “I told him: ‘Wait, you calm down right away. You go down 2 floors. Ok, you fell in love with it. A knife blow in the contract, it can happen. Calm down !’ Because I know him, he’s impulsive. You’re not gonna blow it all up!“ remembers the host. Before letting go, speaking of Simon Castaldi: “The little one, he was nine months old …” At that time, Benjamin Castaldi and his wife had indeed just become parents. Embarrassed, the host immediately whispered to him: “Yes, that, we don’t have to call it back either”, causing the tray to explode with laughter.

“You are not going to screw up your married life with your wife!“

At first very embarrassed by her blunder, Valérie Benaïm recovered however and continued: “I told him : ‘Take a vacation, go get some rest, so you’ll have a clear mind and see if it’s a real crush or a passing fad. You’re not going to screw up your married life with your wife! ‘”Finally, the person concludes: “I went on vacation with my wife and I lasted three days, I left her on vacation … It was Christmas time. I had Christmas and after I went to spa with my wife , and I left in the middle of the holidays. I left everything “. But his sidekick can not help saying too much once again by adding that the ex-star of TF1 has left his wife “just before the 31”. And Benjamin Castaldi to let go one last: “That doesn’t have to be said either!”

Do not touch My TV, to be found in full on the application myCANAL.