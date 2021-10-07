Bitcoin is soaring amid rumors that the SEC will approve the BTC ETF in two weeks.

A Bitcoin ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is an investment product that allows investors to buy stocks that represent a digital asset without having to manage the cryptocurrency on their own. There is not yet one in the United States because the SEC has repeatedly rejected applications for the product, citing concerns about price manipulation in the cryptocurrency market.

The cryptocurrency industry has been waiting for years for a bitcoin ETF to be approved in the United States, and it is expected that when it finally gets the SEC blessing it will lead to a rush. institutional funds to the cryptocurrency market, which will push the price of bitcoin higher.

Currently, at least 13 leading companies have asked the SEC to launch a Bitcoin ETF and are currently awaiting a response. According to ETF experts, it is likely that one of them will finally be approved on October 18. ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy is the one whose deadline is currently set for October 18.

There is just one catch : This means that the SEC can approve a bitcoin futures ETF, not an ETF that tracks the bitcoin spot market.

” Law 40 term ETFs (which Genz loves) are alive and well and probably on schedule (we think there’s a 75% chance they’ll be approved in October)“Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on Twitter, referring to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Yes, the SEC has kicked can on bitcoin ETF approval BUT that is for the physically-backed ones under ’33 Act. The futures ETFs filed under the ’40 Act (which Genz loves) are very much alive and likely on schedule (we think 75% chance approved in Oct). Here’s our odds: https://t.co/cSZ8aDsITl pic.twitter.com/DUEvRANvO7 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 2, 2021

A futures ETF would allow investors to buy stocks that represent futures contracts (which bet on the rise or fall in the price of bitcoin), rather than the digital asset itself. Such a product has already been criticized by players in the crypto sphere, as they claim that this is not what investors want. Indeed, according to crypto purists, it would be less liquid and more expensive for issuers and investors than a cash product.





Although such approval rumors seem to be pushing the price of bitcoin higher. At the time of writing, assets have grown over 8% in the past 24 hours and hit $ 55,000 before dropping back down to $ 54,811.

” If it passes, it will be a futureAlex Kruger, ex-banker and cryptocurrency trader, told Decrypt. ” This is not a rumor – some strongly believe it will be approved” , did he declare.

Kruger added: “ It would be a horrible product, ironically: the SEC is still concerned about the manipulation of the market and the lack of agreements with the exchanges to give them visibility. They always have been, and that hasn’t changed. “

This is what crypto markets are trading now. The dominant narrative is a bitcoin ETF. Dissapoint or not, can worry about that later. https://t.co/aIv3BFZqI4 – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) October 6, 2021

According to market analysts, Bitcoin futures traders seem ” get ahead What they hope will be a favorable announcement from the SEC regarding a Bitcoin futures ETF. Mike Bucella, general partner at cryptocurrency venture capital firm Blocktower, tweeted earlier today that he believes ” people are chasing a BTC ETF based on futures“, Based on current market activity.

CME Futures basis in BTC blew out over last 24 hours, My guess,

1) Folks are front-running a futures-based BTC ETF

2) Short are getting margin-called,

And, likely both. Allowing BTC to break from other risk-assets, driving the inflation / gold narrative at just the right moment. – Mike Bucella (@MikeBucella) October 6, 2021

Much of the bitcoin futures action in the United States is on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which has seen a surge in interest in futures, institutional investors showing more interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Today, bitcoin futures trading volume at CME has increased 7.49%, which may help explain why the price of bitcoin has jumped 8%.

No one knows yet if this trend will continue and if the SEC will really give the green light to the first cryptocurrency ETF in the United States. But we’ll just have to wait 12 more days to find out.