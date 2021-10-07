Bolsonaro and the shadow of the coup d’etat – Liberation

Given the loser against former President Lula in the 2022 election, the head of state, who retains the support of the army, is increasing the demonstrations of force and threatening allusions to a “rupture”.

Who would’ve believed that ? Thirty-six years after the end of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), or the “counter-revolution” according to Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil is reviving the fear of a “rupture”. A threat that sometimes very explicitly leaves the president of the extreme right. His supporters have only two words in their mouths: a “military intervention” to rid their champion of the caudine forks of checks and balances. “If it is through the popular vote that he came to power, Jair Bolsonaro could not be an actor of democracy, asserts political scientist Daniela Campello, researcher at the Wilson Center in Washington. From day one, his threats have been growing. ”





The last tremor dates back to September 7, a national holiday chosen by Bolsonaro to engage in a (successful) show of force in favor of a "Necessary backlash" of state. In São Paulo alone, 125,000 of his supporters responded to his call.