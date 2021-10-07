Border collie dogs are said to have remarkable command of human language, study finds

Hungarian researchers have analyzed the abilities of several dogs and their mastery of human language. For two years, Claudia Fugazza from Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest and her team have scoured the world to find animals capable of recognizing the names of toys. A difficult task for most dogs, reports Slate this Wednesday, according to information from Guardian.

But six of them, border collies, caught the attention of researchers: Max, Gaia, Nalani, Squall, Whiskey and Rico. They managed to remember the names of 28 toys. Some even memorized more than 100 of them. These six dogs with excellent memories went on to participate in other experiments, as part of the Genius Dog Challenge, a live broadcast event.

Learning similar to that of 18-month-old babies

Thanks to these tests, scientists were able to learn more about the learning mechanisms of dogs. “In our previous study, we found that they could learn a new toy name after hearing it only four times. But, with such a short exposure, they did not form a long-term memory of it, ”explains Claudia Fugazza.





In a new experiment, the dog owners had to teach them six and then twelve new toy names in just one week. For the six border collies, no difficulty. Their learning rate is said to be similar to that of some 18-month-old babies who learn new words, according to Shany Dror, researcher and team member.

While the study looked at border collies, the results do not mean that all dogs of this breed are equally skilled. “We cannot claim that this is an ability that only belongs to border collies, but indeed it appears to be more common in [eux] », Explains Claudia Fugazza. With the Genius Dog Challenge, other dogs with significant abilities have been spotted including “a German Shepherd, a Pekingese, a mini Australian Shepherd and a few mixed breed dogs,” explains Shany Dror.