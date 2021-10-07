Boris Johnson minimizes crises and draws on ideas from the left

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party Congress in Manchester on Wednesday 6 October 2021. JON SUPER / AP

Crisis, which crisis ? Wednesday, October 6, from Manchester where he closed the annual conference of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson engaged in an astonishing large ideological gap, advocating wage increases, accusing companies not enough “Invest in people”, sweeping aside the severity of the shortages affecting the UK and refusing to view Brexit or its government’s lack of anticipation as aggravating factors.

However, petrol pumps are still dry in the south of the United Kingdom, pig farmers are starting to slaughter part of their herds themselves for lack of butchers, supermarket shelves are sparse and tens of thousands of drivers heavy goods vehicles are missing, the contingents of Europeans having left the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic and overly restrictive post-Brexit migration laws. According to the British leader, these “Constraints and tensions” are just side effects of the economic recovery ” the fastest ” of the G7.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Gasoline shortage worsens in southern UK

As for the lack of manpower, we have to look on the side of a “Old broken model”, who has rested too long on “Low wages”, and “Companies that have used immigration as an excuse for their failure to invest in the people, their skills, the equipment or the machines they need”. The rumor even spread – it was reported by the Times – that the Prime Minister was ready to announce an increase in the minimum wage. At a time when Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor Party, in the midst of a centrist repositioning operation of his party, is opposed to an excessively substantial increase in this social minimum.

Boris Johnson’s big gap

The Johnson maneuver is a priori formidable for Labor, which risks being overtaken on the left on subjects that are nevertheless at the heart of its political position. Boris Johnson added on Wednesday, denouncing “One of the most unequal societies of all the rich countries”, explaining that“No other government before has had the courage to tackle this problem”, avoiding specifying that the Conservatives have governed the country since 2010. The day before, his wife, Carrie Symonds, had said during an event on the sidelines of Congress that the Prime Minister was “Fully engaged” protect the rights of LGBT people “And even to increase them”.

Mr Johnson also put a lot of emphasis on his slogan “Leveling up” (“Pulling up” the country), presented as the ultimate response to the expectations of voters in disadvantaged territories in the north of England who voted conservative rather than for Labor, at the end of 2019. Without going into details. the “Leveling up”, for him, consists of “ offer hope and opportunity to those who feel left behind ”.

You have 31.81% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.