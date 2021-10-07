Boris Johnson promises a “bright” future

The British Prime Minister unrolled, Wednesday, in front of the congress of the Tories his vision of a “radical and optimistic conservatism”.

From our special correspondent in Manchester

Boris Johnson does not want to be polluted by the air of the times. Certainly there are these cascading crises, soaring gas prices, gasoline shortages, supply problems in supermarkets or factories, lack of manpower and a thousand other hassles that float around. the wake of the health crisis and Brexit. But the Prime Minister wants to be an unwavering optimist and the activists had to be reassured. He thus promised, Wednesday, a “bright” future, by unfolding his vision of a “radical and optimistic conservatism“.

Read alsoSince Brexit, disputes between Paris and London have been piling up

This is the first time in two years that “BoJo” harangued his conservative troops gathered in congress in Manchester. In contrast to a Plowing “tired and pessimistic ”, the boss of the Tories wanted to deploy all his strength of conviction. The Brexit architect has pledged to release “unique spiritFrom Great Britain. This spirit comparable to no other, he finds it in caregivers, entrepreneurs