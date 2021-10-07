Borne announces a bonus of 1000 euros for long-term job seekers in training

The objective of this “additional plan” is to “encourage them to move towards these professions which are recruiting” and “remove the financial brakes”

The Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, on Thursday announced a bonus of 1,000 euros for certain long-term job seekers training in companies in jobs that are recruiting.

“We want (…) that job seekers can benefit” of the “Very good momentum in the recovery”, underlined the Minister on BFM Business. “That’s why we put in place the additional plan” presented at the end of September with 800 million euros to train job seekers and in particular long-term ones, she added.





Go to jobs that are recruiting

In this context, “To encourage long-term job seekers to go to” company training with a promise of employment, a bonus of “1000 euros” will be granted to them – “Half at the start, half at the end of the training”, she continued. It is “Encourage them to go to these jobs that recruit and it is also to remove the financial brakes”, like travel expenses, she added.

Élisabeth Borne also praised the dynamics of subsidized contracts, which allow a company to hire a young person who is far from employment (Contracts initiative emploi jeunes / CIE Jeunes), the State covering “About half of the young person’s remuneration” (47%). She noted that “40,000 contracts of this type have been signed since the start of the year”, versus “1600 in 2020”.

