Box-office: “Dune” crosses 2 million in front of “Black Box” and “North Bac”, the new films shunned

We take the same and start again. A week before the release of the highly anticipated latest “James Bond” starring Daniel Craig, the weekly French box office rankings have stuck. In fact, the first seven places remain unchanged from the previous week. The total number of admissions is even down, with a total of 1.9 million spectators against 2.1 million for the penultimate week of September. Unsurprisingly, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is still positioned above the fray with 500,000 additional spectators. For its third week on the bill, the film crosses the 2 million curious mark and therefore seems well on its way to form a future shock tandem with “Dying Can Wait”.

Two French films occupy the rest of the podium: “Black box” by Yann Gozlan with Pierre Niney and Lou de La age has sold nearly 180,000 additional tickets while “Bac Nord”, still in use in nearly 500 theaters after seven weeks at the poster, convinced 136,000 French people to discover or see again this film signed by Cédric Jimenez. Behind, “Shang-Chi”, the last Marvel, exceeds the milestone of 2 million admissions.

We must therefore go down to the last three places of the top 10 to find three new features. Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” is therefore in eighth place with 74,266 tickets sold for its first week of operation. Two French films follow: “Eugénie Grandet” (70,150 admissions) and “Les intranquilles” with Leila Bekhti and Damien Bonnard. Despite a presence on only 167 screens, this drama directed by Joachim Lafosse was watched by 53,677 people.

The Top 10 of the French box office from September 29 to October 5, 2021 *

1. “Dune” (699) / 500.199 / 2.193.173

2. “Black box” (515) / 179.045 / 869.671

3. “Bac Nord” (487) / 136.002 / 1.950.740

4. “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” (525) / 107.309 / 1.240.952

5. “Stillwater” (509) / 94.400 / 229.883

6. “Spoiled Rotten” (532) / 91.592 / 342.258

7. “Everything went well” (435) / 74.306 / 174.800

8. “Candyman” (360) / 74.266

9. “Eugénie Grandet” (224) / 70.150

10. “The unquiet” (167) / 53.677

“Film” (Number of screens) / Entries of the week / Total entries

Movies released this week

* CBO Box-office figures