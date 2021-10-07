Breast cancer: a new treatment soon to be authorized in France

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced on Tuesday the implementation on November 1 of a promising new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as “triple negative”.

“Finally, there is a promising treatment produced by an American laboratory, called the Trodelvy”, underlined Olivier Véran during the questioning session in the Assembly, in this month of “Pink October” dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.

Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead laboratory.

9,000 cases each year

“France was the first European country to be able to benefit a few patients while waiting for production to increase; I can confirm that it will be authorized in early access and available in France from the 1er November 2021 ”, continued the Minister.

“Triple negative” breast cancer is the least common, but accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year. Current drugs do not cure this disease.





Early access authorization

In early September, the High Authority for Health (HAS) announced that patients with this cancer could exceptionally receive this new treatment which is not yet authorized. The HAS has granted an early access permit to Trodelvy for one year.

For its part, the Medicines Agency (ANSM) specified that Trodelvy was subject to “an accelerated marketing authorization assessment (AMM) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) “.