Britney Spears blames her family for being an accomplice in guardianship

It is not so easily to turn such a heavy chapter of its existence. This October 5 Britney Spears returned once again to the end of the paternal tutelage. She spoke of her living conditions but also castigated the attitude of her family, whom she accuses of complicit silence …

After 13 years of tyrannical control over his daughter’s empire, Jamie Spears was disembarked last week by Judge Brenda Penny who deemed the situation “untenable”. A relief for the singer who is probably still struggling to realize that part of her nightmare is now over. On October 4, the Princess of Pop warmly thanked her fans and their unprecedented mobilization through the Free Britney movement. But if the singer now aspires to joy, freedom and happiness alongside her future husband Sam Asghari, she does not forget the harm that has been done to her. And in this October 5, through an Instagram publication, the singer made known all the bad things she thought of her family …





“It makes me want to cry”

First of all, there is a cliché in which a mermaid is going to save a blonde human lying on a mattress under water. A symbol of heartbreaking solidarity for the mother of Sean Preston and Jayden James who would have needed it during his years of guardianship. “This image says so much to me, It makes me want to cry,” she says moved in the caption of her publication. The Grammy winner then recaps the conditions of her guardianship, which she had previously detailed in a explosive testimony in Los Angeles court in June: “If you have a friend who has felt cramped in her own house for months, who has no access to her car or her phone, who does not have (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Read more

VIDEO – Britney Spears’ Minute

Koh-Lanta, The legend: Sam explains why he’s not the same since his first participation

Death of actress Luisa Mattioli: Roger Moore’s ex-wife was 85

Redouanne Harjane: a miracle of spectacle to discover quickly

Funeral of Bernard Tapie: this celebrity who would have refused to carry his coffin

Zazie witnessed the attacks of November 13 with her daughter, she recounts their horrible memory