Bruno des 12 Coups de midi trapped in TPMP? “I didn’t understand why I was invited”

Cyril Hanouna is full of surprises! On the set of Do not touch My TV this October 6, the host wished to please his friend Matthieu Delormeau, who fell in love with Bruno, the big winner of the game The 12 strokes of noon. The latter confided that he is looking for love, on the set. “I don’t have a job, I don’t have a guy, I live alone”, had launched the young man the day before. An answer that made Matthieu Delormeau react, who came to sit next to him.

He was invited again by the PAF troublemaker in TPMP, to see if he had anything in common with the handsome blond, a bit like in The Z’Amours. Except that the 29-year-old Occitan had not raised this point. While Cyril Hanouna explained that he was going to ask Matthieu Delormeau and Bruno Hourcade questions to find out if they could end up as a couple, the barely millionaire declared that he was in the fog in the lodge. “I was asked questions, I did not understand why. I was told ‘we did some great numbers yesterday, we are going to do a debrief’. I saw that there was Matthieu Delormeau’s secret admirer and I asked who it was. And I learned that it was me in the lodge … “, revealed the world record holder for participation in a game show.





An answer that made the columnists laugh and that hurt the main person concerned. “Didn’t you come for me at all?”, questioned Matthieu Delormeau. If he is actively looking for a partner, Bruno Hourcade does not seem interested in Matthieu Delormeau but still played the game to the end.

For their part, the chroniclers gave their opinion on this possible love story. “We would like them both to be”, released Valérie Benaim, touched by the couple. “Bruno wake up, Matthieu is a huge crevard”, warned Guillaume Genton. It must be said that the chroniclers have all gone there with their little anecdotes concerning the avarice of Matthieu Delormeau, the day before. Unfortunately for the forties, Bruno Hourcade has said his last word. “Following the little tour de table, I will follow those who advised me against investing in a relationship with Matthieu. But he is surely very nice …”