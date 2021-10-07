Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops season 6 launches: what’s changing on the map

That’s it, season 6 has just landed on Warzone, after a season 5 which had been rather stingy in novelties at its launch. This time, we feel that the end of the cycle is near with the upcoming arrival of Vanguard and the map has undergone big changes!

Map Warzone Season 6 Black Ops Cold War: The Stadium Cut in Half!

It was one of the big news when the Cold War version of Warzone arrived, Verdansk stadium appeared in a much more old school version than the previous one and today, we understand why. It’s simple, it had to be rebuilt.

Following the explosions caused by Adler in the center of Verdansk, the stadium is simply cut in half with a big flaw in the middle. This allows you to enter the stadium directly from the sides, opening up new avenues for you.

Downtown partially shaved

Corn the place where the explosions caused the most damage is south of the stadium, near Downtown ! As you can imagine, this kind of explosions in an area with large buildings, will create enormous chaos on the spot.

Indeed, as you will be able to quickly see, not only, part of these buildings are now on the ground. But on top of that, you will be able to find cracks in the ground as is the case at the Verdansk stadium.





The return of the first gulag?

For some time now, each season we have the right to a change of gulag. This season like the others, we were therefore impatient to find out what awaited us. Well, early players will be delighted with this change!

Indeed, it is a gulag very largely inspired by the very first one which has just made its comeback. You will quickly see that there are some changes once there, but in the spirit and the atmosphere, we are still on to something quite similar.

