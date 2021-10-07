Call of Duty Warzone, Season 6 Black Ops: WWII Bunker Locations and Map

That’s it, the new Warzone update just arrived on our PCs and consoles a few moments ago! Among the novelties, we see that bunkers from the Second World War have just mysteriously appeared. We help you find them in this article.

Where to find WWII bunkers in Warzone season 6 Black Ops?

If you’ve been playing Warzone for a while, you know that bunker stories are clearly not a first. Indeed, we often had to deal with this kind of place and sometimes, it was complicated to get in because of the door opening procedure.

But this time, things are simpler. Indeed no need for an access card or anything. By entering a red container, you will have ropes that will allow you to descend directly into the bunker. Specifically, there are three places where you are going to be able to do this, east of the airport, north of the stadium and in Boneyard.





Map of bunker locations in Warzone season 6 Black Ops

What to expect ?

It will not have escaped you that this is the last season of Warzone on Black Ops with the upcoming release of Vanguard which will take place during World War II. Since then, these bunkers are kind of a teaser for the upcoming Call of Duty license game.

But these bunkers don’t just tease! Indeed, inside, you will be able to find high quality loot. But then again, if you’ve been a Warzone player for a while, you could clearly tell.

Call of Duty: Warzone Complete Guide